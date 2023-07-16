An Amazon Worker Complained About Customers Ordering Heavy Packages After She Couldn’t Find Items in Her Truck
Let’s face it, working sucks.
Well, at least some jobs do.
And this kind of sounds like one of them.
A woman who delivers products for Amazon shared a video on TikTok where she talked about the trials and tribulations of her job and it might make you look at delivery gigs a little bit differently.
She starts off by saying the video is her two-week notice to Amazon and she is sick and tired of her delivery workload.
She says, “Ain’t no way in hell I gotta do the cha cha slide to get in and out of here. Why the f**k would y’all give me this many boxes?”
She added that her job makes her feel “like I’m playing motherf**king Tetris.”
She goes on to complain about how heavy and bulky the cat litter and the bottled water is and asks customers (in colorful language) why they can’t just go to the store for those items.
And she seems to be pretty peeved by her higher-ups at Amazon asking where she is on her delivery route.
Yikes!
Let’s take a look at her video.
@keeping_up_with_esha Dear AMAZON count your days 😂🤦🏻♀️😡#fyp #fypシ #viralvideo #comedyvideo #foryou #amazondeliverydriver #amazonproblems #viraltiktok ♬ original sound – keeping_up_with_esha
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One viewer said they just quit Amazon today and they didn’t give any notice.
Another person said they know what’s going on now when they get packages…
And this TikTokker said Amazon needs to have more people in these trucks to make things faster.
That Tetris reference is hilarious!