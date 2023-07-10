Are They Wrong for Canceling Their Credit Cards After Leaving Their Wallet in Their Friend’s Car? Here’s What People Said.
Would you take it as an insult if someone canceled their credit cards because they left them in your car?
Hmmmmm, I guess it depends on the situation, right?
So was this person out of line for doing this?
Check out their story and see what you think.
AITA- left wallet in best friends car…she’s mad because I had my cards cancelled.
“So I left my wallet in my best friend’s car over the weekend. Every time we set a time to meet she cancels, changes the time, or has an excuse as to why she can’t meet for me to get my wallet.
I offered to go to her house..:but she’s “never” home. So I told her I’m just going to have my debit card, and the other cards I have in my car wallet canceled and/or reported as stolen. She flipped her s**t and told me I’m a bi**h and an a**hole for doing that and that it shows how bad of a friend I am for not trusting her, and how I’m bullying her by treating her like a theft and criminal.
The wallet was eventually returned, it was left with the security guard at the entrance gate where I live.
In regards to the cards, and as to why I canceled them was because with my bank you get same day replacements.
The friendship has been ended and it was a mutual agreement. I should have been more mindful of her red flags, and I should have taken into account that she was never really a friend and was more so using me.”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
This person said they’re NTA and they’d assume a friend like this was stealing from them.
Another individual said their friend is definitely being shady.
And one person said they don’t know what’s up with the friend but this person is NTA.
With friends like this…