McDonald’s Customer Asked For “Sauce On the Side” And Got A Drenched Sandwich. Was It On Purpose?
Depending on how much sauce you like on your sandwich, what you’re about to see will ever look delicious or it will be total nightmare fuel.
Because that’s a whole lotta mayo, baby!
And this video comes to us via one woman’s experience at a McDonald’s location in Australia.
The woman shared a 13-second clip of a gloriously messy McChicken sandwich. She said that she asked for extra sauce on the side, but it looks like the person who made her meal either wasn’t paying attention or had a serious vendetta against her.
She said, “I asked for McChicken sauce on the side. Extra. What the absolute f**k?”
She also said that the sandwich looked disgusting and that it was “ice cold.”
Check out the video…and try not to get sick.
@azuremusicau @McDonald’s Corporate @McDonald’s Australia never seen anything like it #azuremusicau #trending #mcdonalds #mcdonaldssecrets #mcdonaldsdrivethru #mcdonaldschallenge #fastfoodfail #fastfoodfails #foodfail #everybodysocreative #disgusting ♬ original sound – AZURE
Here’s what people said on TikTok.
This person said a disgruntled employee probably did this.
Another viewer made a comment that might make you sick…
And this TikTokker said they think this looks great!
This HAD to be on purpose.
In other news… I’d eat it.