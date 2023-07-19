Jul 18, 2023

‘Excuse me? Get out of my car!’ A Woman Confronted the Man Who Stole Her Car and He Had the Nerve to Ask Her for a Ride Home

A word to the wise before we get started: we NEVER condone dealing with a criminal or a dangerous person this way because you just never know which way it’s gonna go…

Now, on to the story!

A woman named Rachel shared a video on TikTok where viewers got to see her catching a thief in the act of trying to steal her car…but things didn’t go as planned.

In the video, Rachel walks toward her car and says, “That’s my f**king car!”

The thief has the audacity to ask her, “Where’s the e-brake?

“Excuse me? Get out of my car!” she yells back at him.

Rachel scuffled with the man and told him she was going to call the police…and the guy asked her for a ride home!

For real!

He continued to ask for a ride home and he eventually ran away when she called the cops.

Good grief!

Take a look at her video.

@girlwithpetsnails girlies always lock all your doors & windows, put the emergency brake on when u park, carry pepper spray/some sort of protection, and dont run up on strangers stealing your car like i did!! #carthief #burgular #gta #crazyguy #onone #selfdefense ♬ original sound – rachel

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer was shocked by the audacity of this guy.

Another person thought it was a bad idea to confront him.

And this individual felt bad about the situation with the brakes…

The nerve of this guy!

