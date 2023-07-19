Jul 19, 2023

‘For reasons I still don’t know.’ A Sweetgreen Customer Threw Salads All Over the Ground During a Temper Tantrum

This might look like the handiwork of a toddler throwing a temper tantrum, but the person responsible for this mess was actually an adult male and it happened at a Sweetgreen restaurant in New York City.

And boy, did he turn this place into a disaster zone.

Some people, I tell ya…

The woman who posted the video to TikTok said, “All of a sudden, this guy just comes into Sweetgreen and just starts throwing, just grabbing and throwing every salad that he could find to the floor. For reasons I still don’t know.”

In the caption, the woman dubbed the incident “Sweetgreen madness” and it’s easy to see why.

The floor is littered with food, bowls, and utensils.

Take a look at the video.

@mayoketchuup_ Sweetgreen madness #nyc ♬ original sound – MAYOKETCHUP

And here’s what people said in response.

One person said that’s a whole lot of salad damage.

Another person said they feel bad for the employees.

And this viewer said what we’re all thinking…

One thing’s for sure… somebody was having a BAD day.

