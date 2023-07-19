‘For reasons I still don’t know.’ A Sweetgreen Customer Threw Salads All Over the Ground During a Temper Tantrum
This might look like the handiwork of a toddler throwing a temper tantrum, but the person responsible for this mess was actually an adult male and it happened at a Sweetgreen restaurant in New York City.
And boy, did he turn this place into a disaster zone.
Some people, I tell ya…
The woman who posted the video to TikTok said, “All of a sudden, this guy just comes into Sweetgreen and just starts throwing, just grabbing and throwing every salad that he could find to the floor. For reasons I still don’t know.”
In the caption, the woman dubbed the incident “Sweetgreen madness” and it’s easy to see why.
The floor is littered with food, bowls, and utensils.
Take a look at the video.
@mayoketchuup_ Sweetgreen madness #nyc ♬ original sound – MAYOKETCHUP
