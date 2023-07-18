‘If you think you can do a better job, you can bag them.’ A Customer Got Lectured by a Store Employee for Double-Bagging His Own Groceries
Well, the war over self-checkout continues…
But this story has a bit of a twist!
A man shared a video on TikTok recently about his bad experience when a store employee decided to give him a lecture regarding how many plastic bags he used at a self-checkout station.
The man said that he was using the self-checkout station when an employee asked him why he was double-bagging his items and said that he shouldn’t be doing that.
He told the employee his items were heavy and he didn’t want his bags to break.
Sounds reasonable…
The employee said he should put less in each bag instead of double-bagging and the man responded, “I don’t follow your logic.”
He tried to explain to the employee that he’d be using the same number of bags with either method but the worker was clearly not getting the point.
He even said to the employee, “Well, if you think you can do a better job, you can bag them,” and she replied, “No, it’s not my job.”
At the end of the video, the man said, “This is why it’s very important that we play with these toys as kids that like you put the circle in the circle and the square in the square. So that, logically, things make sense.”
Check out his video and see what you think.
@its_.me._adam I don’t understand some people’s logic #dadsoftiktok #parentsoftiktok #comedian #comedy #humor #laugh #over30 #teens #dadbod #storytime #dadjokes #walmart #shopping #logic ♬ original sound – Adam
