‘I’m miserable. Mainly cuz of you. You’re the worst.’ TikTok Says Quiet Quitting Is Over. It’s Time To Get Loud.
by Trisha Leigh
A year ago the term “quiet quitting” was everywhere. It meant people weren’t quitting quitting, they were just giving the bare minimum effort to jobs that did not give them anything back.
Now, though, people are saying the quiet part out loud.
At least, what’s what TikToker Saria Marie (@saraisthreads) said when she shared a video depicting an encounter at a coffee shop.
It shows an interaction between a barista and a “MEANager” who asks the employee to cut her break short because of the line of customers waiting to be served.
But the employee fires back…
“No, sorry. I’m actually applying to jobs right now. Sort of busy. Trying to make sure I never have to come back here again…Because I’m miserable. Mainly cuz of you. You’re the worst.”
And the MEANager is not happy.
The video goes on, the worker not pulling any punches, until her break is actually over.
“It’s time for me to clock in. Hopefully for the last time, am I right?”
Check it out!
The worker in the skit is laughing, but the skit resonated with a lot of people in the comments.
Gallup data suggests that about 18% of workers are actively disengaged and qualify as “loud quitters.”
Employees report that their lack of interest at work is relate to a lack of connection to the company mission, limited opportunities for growth, and not feeling valued by their employer.
This person suggests it’s about time, as the quiet way wasn’t totally getting the point across.
And plenty of people confessed to working on getting a new job while on the clock at their current one.
When they don’t care they can’t hurt you, after all.
I don’t know if anything is ever going to actually get fixed.
That said, Boomers do love to say that honesty is the best policy.
