Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Telling His Sister What He Thought About Her Baby Names
Baby names are wild these days, y’all.
Everything seems to have an -LYN on the end of it and people are coming up with all kinds of names that are just WHACK.
And this guy wants to know if he’s an a**hole for telling his sister what he thought of her baby names.
Read his story below and see if you think he was out of line.
AITA for not keeping my thoughts on my sister’s ridiculous baby names (Stanford and Yale) to myself?
“I’m the youngest of three siblings. There’s me (34M), my sister Katie (35F), and my brother Ian (38M).
Out of the three of us, Katie is the one who “made it” (her words). She attended Yale law school and is engaged to a neurosurgeon (Daniel) who attended Stanford medical school. Over the years, it’s become clear that Katie looks down on me and Ian because we aren’t as ambitious/successful/credentialed as she is.
Katie has expressed her astonishment that the family business is profitable even though someone who got C’s in high school and never went to college (aka me) has been running the day-to-day operations for 10+ years. Katie also once told Ian to his face that he “wasted his potential” (context: Ian was the valedictorian of his high school class, just like Katie) by dropping out of college to help Mom run the family business after Dad passed away.
Katie and Daniel recently posted that Katie is pregnant with twin boys, and their names would be Stanford and Yale. I commented “Congratulations!” but later I texted her to say that it wasn’t right to give the boys ridiculous names that would put them under immense pressure to succeed from a very young age. I also asked her about what would happen if one or both of them weren’t as successful/perfect as she hoped.
Kate didn’t like the points that I made. She texted back “I wasn’t asking for opinions, especially from someone like you. Consider yourself uninvited from our wedding until you sincerely apologize.”
TBH, I was already leaning towards not attending due to Katie’s condescending attitude towards me, but the “someone like you” comment sealed the deal. I told Ian what happened, but he said that I should’ve kept my thoughts to myself.”
Now it’s time to see what people had to say about this on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA and parents shouldn’t give their kids names like this.
Another person said they’d have a hard time forgiving their parents if they gave them a name like this.
And this individual said he’s NTA and she shared her own story…
I’m going to name my kids Millions and Billions. That should work, right?
Real talk though… don’t ever tell somebody what you think about their kids’ names. It won’t end well.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, baby names, black text, family, kids, names, reddit, top