‘Mondays are blue, Tuesdays are green…’ TikToker Shows You How You Can Make Sure You’re Buying Fresh Bread Every Time
There’s nothing more frustrating than spending your hard-earned money on an item you’re looking forward to using only to open it and be disappointed.
And no one wants to open a fresh loaf of bread to find the slices already just a bit stale.
If you want stale bread to be a thing of the past, TikToker Jordan (@Jordan_The_Stallion8) has your back.
The video, which has amassed over 1.2 million views, reveals how to buy fresh bread every single time, and was made in response to another video asking “What is something you found out late in life you should have known earlier but just didn’t?”
“I found out that I’ve been buying bread incorrectly my entire life. If you follow this specific strategy, you can prolong how good your bread is for days.”
It turns out the color of the plastic clips that keep the bag closed tell you what day it was baked.
Mondays are blue, Tuesdays are green, Thursdays red, Fridays white, and Saturdays yellow.
And no, bread is never baked on Wednesdays or Sundays.
“So if you wanna look for bread, look for bread that was baked on the day of or the day before,” Jordan advises.
He also adds a bit of knowledge about why the bags are so much longer than they need to be.
“The reason why they make these bags so tall is because if you forget your plastic clip or you lose it, all you have to do is turn it and open these up, to then layer it right back down. And you can preserve your bread for an extra day or two.”
Yes, the additional plastic neatly covers the remaining loaf.
Here’s the video…
So there you have it, folks.
Fresh bread, and TikTok is basically like going back to school.
In a good way.