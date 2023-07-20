‘No shoes, no service!’ Woman Hopped Over the Counter at a Fast Food Restaurant After She Didn’t Get Her Drink
I’m gonna get this out of the way right now: I feel sorry for fast-food workers these days because, for some reason, people have completely lost their minds after the pandemic ended and they suddenly forgot how to behave in public after being shut in for that long stretch of time.
And here’s a perfect example of what I’m talking about!
And it involves a fast-food joint and a customer who, in my humble opinion, needs to at least spend a weekend in jail for her behavior.
A fast-food employee posted a video on TikTok that showed an irate female customer, who was barefoot by the way, jumping over the restaurant’s counter and approaching the employees.
The reason for her anger?
The text overlay reads, “When the entitled shoeless [b**ch] doesn’t get the soda she never ordered.”
Good grief!
Take a look at the video.
@llxnardo 😒😒 #fyp #foryoupage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #parati #viral #viralvideo #trending #fastfood #zyxcba #fypシ #CapCutVelocity ♬ original sound – CAPCUT TEMPLATES – CAPCUT TEMPLATES
