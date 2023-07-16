She Asked Her Husband What Did He Expect After Their Daughter Asked a Question. Is She a Jerk?
AITA for asking my husband what did he expect after our daughter (3F) asked him when he was going home?
“My husband travels for work and regularly works long hours so our children don’t see him every day and they go weeks without seeing him in person sometimes. We had a fight over it recently so he’s been home a lot more.
Our daughter asked him yesterday when he was going home. She’s 3 and she’s convinced herself that he doesn’t live with us and he only visits sometimes because he isn’t here everyday like I am.
My husband was upset, especially since he couldn’t convince her he really did live here, and he brought it up before we went to bed because he felt I should’ve done more to make her realise he did live here and he couldn’t always be home because he was working.
I asked him what did he expect and he said I was kicking him while he was already down. He’s also blaming me partly for the situation because I’m the reason we don’t live in the same city as their HQ and he’s been angry with me all day.
AITA?”
