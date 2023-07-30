‘The patients be watching each other…’ Nurse Asks A Coworker To Watch Her Patients While Takes A Break… Only To Run Into Her In The Cafeteria
by Trisha Leigh
At some point in most of our lives, we figure out that the phrase “if you want something done right you have to do it yourself” exists for a reason.
Nurse Lexsa Marie (@lexsamarie) learned this lesson for herself when you took a lunch break, asking a co-worker to look after her patients while she was gone.
And then…
“When the person who was covering your patients for your lunch comes in to the break room for lunch too.”
Check out the video.
@lexsamarie
Ariana what are you doing here????#ernurse #nightshiftnurse #nightshiftnurse #nursehumor #pedsednurse #blacknursetiktok #viral #fypシ #nightshiftlife #pediatricnurse #blacknurses
Other nurses joked in the comments, but you can tell it’s dark humor.
And yeah, this is probably what happened.
Others didn’t find it all that funny, based on their own experiences.
Given the statistics out there about patient neglect, both in hospitals and facilities like nursing homes, it’s not really a laughing matter.
So, if videos like this one can raise some awareness as to what might be happening behind the scenes, more power to her.
And I hope all of her patients were ok.
