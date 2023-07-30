July 30, 2023 at 1:39 pm

‘The patients be watching each other…’ Nurse Asks A Coworker To Watch Her Patients While Takes A Break… Only To Run Into Her In The Cafeteria

by Trisha Leigh

CoveringPatients The patients be watching each other... Nurse Asks A Coworker To Watch Her Patients While Takes A Break... Only To Run Into Her In The Cafeteria

At some point in most of our lives, we figure out that the phrase “if you want something done right you have to do it yourself” exists for a reason.

Nurse Lexsa Marie (@lexsamarie) learned this lesson for herself when you took a lunch break, asking a co-worker to look after her patients while she was gone.

Screenshot 2023 07 29 at 5.54.06 PM The patients be watching each other... Nurse Asks A Coworker To Watch Her Patients While Takes A Break... Only To Run Into Her In The Cafeteria

Photo Credit: TikTok

And then…

“When the person who was covering your patients for your lunch comes in to the break room for lunch too.”

Screenshot 2023 07 29 at 5.54.16 PM The patients be watching each other... Nurse Asks A Coworker To Watch Her Patients While Takes A Break... Only To Run Into Her In The Cafeteria

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@lexsamarie

Ariana what are you doing here????#ernurse #nightshiftnurse #nightshiftnurse #nursehumor #pedsednurse #blacknursetiktok #viral #fypシ #nightshiftlife #pediatricnurse #blacknurses

♬ Cartoon Eye Blinking Sound – Anna

Other nurses joked in the comments, but you can tell it’s dark humor.

Screen Shot 2023 07 27 at 4.29.22 PM The patients be watching each other... Nurse Asks A Coworker To Watch Her Patients While Takes A Break... Only To Run Into Her In The Cafeteria

Image Credit: TikTok

And yeah, this is probably what happened.

Screen Shot 2023 07 27 at 4.29.29 PM The patients be watching each other... Nurse Asks A Coworker To Watch Her Patients While Takes A Break... Only To Run Into Her In The Cafeteria

Image Credit: TikTok

Others didn’t find it all that funny, based on their own experiences.

Screen Shot 2023 07 27 at 4.30.30 PM The patients be watching each other... Nurse Asks A Coworker To Watch Her Patients While Takes A Break... Only To Run Into Her In The Cafeteria

Image Credit: TikTok

Given the statistics out there about patient neglect, both in hospitals and facilities like nursing homes, it’s not really a laughing matter.

So, if videos like this one can raise some awareness as to what might be happening behind the scenes, more power to her.

And I hope all of her patients were ok.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SPORTS
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter