‘There’s no chicken nuggets there.’ McDonald’s Customer Says They Found A Vape Pen In Their Kid’s Happy Meal Box
by Trisha Leigh
It’s not as if parents imagine that the Happy Meals they buy their kids are healthy, but I think most of them would say that including a vape pen would be a step or two too far.
That’s what mom Tonya Michelle (@tonya_michelle2022) claims happened when her daughter opened up her chicken nugget box, though, and she marched it straight back up to the counter.
“Open up that chicken nugget box. There’s no chicken nuggets there was a vape that my daughter opened up.”
Vape was in my daughters chicken nugget box !
Truth Initiative, a research firm, says that around 76% of e-smokers bring their devices to work, taking pulls on them when management isn’t looking, so it’s not that odd a thing to believe could happen.
That said, only Nevada, Nebraska, and Tennessee allow vaping indoors, so it’s likely that if someone was vaping-while-working at this McDonald’s, they were trying to hide it.
Michelle asked for the Happy Meal to be replaced while her daughter’s father stands over the employees trying to handle situation, asking for the number for corporate.
In a follow-up video, the manager gives a corporate contact card to Michelle while another employee says he’s never seen anything like this happen before.
Most people agree this event is unacceptable, but at least one commenter felt a bit skeptical.
Someone else agreed, suspecting there had to be more than the story.
People were also quick to commend the manager on her quick and polite response.
We’ll probably never know whether or not the story is true, but that last comment, at least, is true.