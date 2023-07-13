Jul 12, 2023

Walmart now Sells Baskets for $7 After Removing Plastic Bags. Would You Buy One?

The battle over plastic bags rages on and it got people talking after a TikTok user uploaded a video of a shopping alternative offered by a Walmart store after they say that the location is not using plastic bags anymore.

As you can imagine, this is a divisive issue and it got people talking on TikTok.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A woman shared a TikTok video where she showed off the plastic bins that are for sale at a Walmart location in Ontario, Canada.

The price for one of these shopping bins?

$6.77.

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the text overlay, she said, “Walmarts selling their baskets for almost 7 bucks now that they are not allowed to have plastic bags. Would you buy one?”

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@travel_life_mama Would you buy these plastic baskets at Walmart? #walmart #plasticbagban #ontario ♬ Poker Face – Eric Cartman

Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.

One viewer said they’ve been preparing for this their whole life.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said you should just bring your own reusable bags when you shop.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual said a foldable crate is a better option.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Overall, I think this is a good thing, but it does hurt.

