Walmart now Sells Baskets for $7 After Removing Plastic Bags. Would You Buy One?
The battle over plastic bags rages on and it got people talking after a TikTok user uploaded a video of a shopping alternative offered by a Walmart store after they say that the location is not using plastic bags anymore.
As you can imagine, this is a divisive issue and it got people talking on TikTok.
A woman shared a TikTok video where she showed off the plastic bins that are for sale at a Walmart location in Ontario, Canada.
The price for one of these shopping bins?
$6.77.
In the text overlay, she said, “Walmarts selling their baskets for almost 7 bucks now that they are not allowed to have plastic bags. Would you buy one?”
@travel_life_mama Would you buy these plastic baskets at Walmart? #walmart #plasticbagban #ontario ♬ Poker Face – Eric Cartman
Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.
One viewer said they’ve been preparing for this their whole life.
Another TikTokker said you should just bring your own reusable bags when you shop.
And this individual said a foldable crate is a better option.
