What’s the Scariest True Story You Know? Here’s What People Said.
Hang on tight, friends, because we’re about to get some TRUE, CREEPY stories that might make you sleep with one eye open tonight.
Are y’all ready to be creeped out?
Check out these stories…and make sure your doors are locked.
The more you know…
“My dad worked in a morgue in during college in the 60’s.
One time on the night shift he was training a recent hire who was wheeling a body down the hallway. The body was under a sheet but all of a sudden started to sit up. The guy immediately freaked out, ran out the doors and quit.
Apparently a d**d body can have muscle contractions in the abs causing it to start sitting up. The more you know I guess.”
Missing.
“This one kid back in the early 20th century named Bobby Dunbar.
He went missing, and after like a year of searching for him, his parents came across a man with a kid who looked a lot like Bobby. They believed it was their kid, and after a legal battle with the kid’s supposed mother, they brought the kid home. A whole parade happened due to the missing kid’s return. He lived and d**d believing he was, in fact, Bobby Dunbar.
Well, a few decades later, his granddaughter asked Bobby’s (nephew I think?) for a DNA sample so she could see if her and Bobby’s nephew were related. Turns out, they weren’t. Meaning the real Bobby Dunbar is still missing and, probably d**d alone without his parents.”
Horrible.
“Nirbhaya Case – 2012 – Delhi
A female student boarded an off-duty bus with a male friend. They were returning home after watching a film. The six men, who were already on board, including the driver, attacked the couple, taking turns to r**e the woman in the moving bus around the city, before brutally assaulting her with an iron rod.
Her friend was beaten and tied to watch the assault. They were then thrown out onto the roadside to d**. Some passers-by found them naked and bloodied and called the police. Two weeks later – after widespread protests that demanded India reckon with its treatment of women – the victim d**d in a hospital in Singapore, where she was taken for further treatment after her condition deteriorated in a Delhi hospital.
All six people were arrested for the attack. One of them was found d**d in jail in March 2013, having apparently taken his own life.
Another, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was released in 2015, after serving three years in a reform facility.
The remaining four were hanged in the capital’s high-security Tihar prison.”
Frightening.
“My mother’s friend left her abusive husband. My mother met her while working at a women’s shelter.
They were really close, and my mother fought so hard to get her somewhere safe. They did everything right. She helped her file divorce papers. And then one morning my mom can’t get her on the phone, but they’d had plans to meet for lunch. And she checks the newspaper. And she calls in sick to work. Which she never did. And she sat my down in tears and told me what happened.
Her friend was home, with her son, when her ex broke in. He ki**ed her and left the baby there, in his mother’s blood. And then he hung himself outside of Raley’s. Last I heard their almost two year old went to live with his uncle. I can’t imagine how terrifying it was for the baby to cry to himself, in his mother’s blood, for the almost two days until he was found.”
Whoa.
“Happened to my boss’s best friend when they were around 17 yo:
Best friend’s parents were out of town one weekend and she had the house to herself. Went about her business having dinner, watching tv then decided to go to bed. She was lying in her bed with her back to her closet when she heard the door open. She somehow pretended to be asleep – the man who was hiding in the closet walked around her bed to the side she was laying/facing, gently stroked her hair and face then left.
She immediately called her boyfriend to ask him to come over then called her parents and then the police. Long story short this man had been getting into their home via a doggy door (they didn’t have a dog and didn’t bother to secure it) and he’d been living in a tent in the foresty area behind their home for months to creep on her. They found a ton of surveillance footage of her sleeping and pieces of her clothes and stuff.
If I recall correctly this happened somewhere in Alabama, most likely mid-2000s.”
Bizarre.
“I read a story recently about Paulette Gerbera Ferah, a 4 year old child who went missing from her room in 2010.
Her parents immediately notified authorities, and started a social media campaign to find Paulette. Paulette’s room was searched multiple times and used by her parents to do media interviews.
Here’s the terrifying part: Paulette was found d**d 10 days later… IN HER BED! She had wedged herself between the mattress and the footboard and suffocated.”
OMG.
“The blue-ring octopus has a venom that causes paralysis, causing people to d** of cardiac arrest or because of hypoxia. There is no antidote; the ”cure” is CPR or lif-support for the hour-or-so it takes for the the venom to leave the body.
There was a man who was bitten by a blue-ring octopus. As the life-guard was preforming CPR, he was lying on his back on the beach, facing the sky, eyes frozen open. Unable to close his eyes or communicate with the others, he lied there as the sun slowly burnt out his retinas. He became permanently blind.”
Inspired by…
“The story that inspired “Candyman” is pretty creepy.
A woman in a Chicago apartment was m**dered by some drug dealer who lived next-door.
How did he get into her apartment? Through a hole behind her bathroom cabinet/mirror.”
Okay, can’t sleep tonight…
