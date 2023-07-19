Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Letting Her Sister Use the Family Property for Her Upcoming Wedding
Family drama, folks…
There’s just no escape from it in the pages of Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page!
And here’s another perfect example for you to sink your teeth into!
Read on and see if you think this woman is acting like a major jerk to her sister.
Start now!
AITA for not letting my sister use “the family property” for her upcoming wedding?
“I am 25, my sister is 29 (I also have a younger sister, 8). When I was 14, my mom sent me to live with her parents. Her excuse was that they needed me to help out. I believe she just didn’t want to deal with a growing male teen.
My grandparents owned an amazing property in the mountains that has an amazing view. We also have some horses and other critters. They were also quite wealthy as well.
They both passed 4 years ago a month apart. They gave me the property (because “I would appreciate and respect it more”) while my mom and sister(s) got money and other assets(overall valued more than the property).
In the past 4 years, I turned part of the property into a venue for mainly weddings (GPs knew of this idea and thought it was a good one).
We are busy and usually booked about 8 months out. My sister got engaged 1.5 years ago and said she wasn’t to get married at the property. I said yes, just let me know the date as soon as possible so I can make sure it is “booked.”
I never got a date. I followed up several times and kept asking her, and she would brush me off. 2 weeks ago I got the wedding invitation. Stating the property is the location and the date. Which is in September of this year. I immediately called her to say that we have booked for that date and can’t accommodate her.
Well, now her, my mom, other family, her partners family, as well as other flying monkeys have been blowing up on me. They are also calling and writing reviews for my business.
I asked them to stop and call my sister telling her that I literally all she had to do was tell me when she knew her date so I could block it and I would take care of everything else.
She went off on how I am ruining HER day. It is OUR family’s property. How she already sent out the invitations and couldn’t go back now. I should just tell the other couple to cancel (they have been on the books for over a year now, and I actually like them). Family is more important.
After the last big blow-up, I started communicating strictly through the business. Using our recorded line as well as email. I suggested 3 other dates around the same time, but that’s not good enough. “I’m being resentful and an AH.””
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
One person said she’s NTA…but her sister is an a**hole!
This reader said she’s NTA and asked a good question…
And another individual said her sister is entitled and rude.
Yeah, the sister doesn’t look good in this one.