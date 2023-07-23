Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Former Sister-In-Law That She’s Being Unfair
AITA for telling my former SIL she is being unfair?
“I (33f) have a niece Emma (14f) from my late brother Leo. Her mother Nancy (38) remarried 3 years ago and has a stepdaughter Kay who’s also 14.
I’m not rich but I’m doing quite well financially. As Emma’s only living paternal relative, I have set aside money to take care of her. This is mostly in the form of paying for Emma’s violin and language lessons, something Leo started. Nancy works but can’t afford these lessons on her own. Her husband also works but he has to pay child support for Kay’s half siblings (from the marriage prior to Kay’s mother) so I don’t expect much from him.
I never really bought Emma expensive gifts as I know that will create resentment with Kay. For birthdays and Christmas I usually give books and school related stuff. Boring, I know, but Emma is studious and she loves them. However, this summer, as a reward for making the highest honor roll at her school, I decided to take Emma on a vacation with me to Japan.
My workplace sent me over there for some QC and then I took vacation time after. Emma stayed with me and my assistant took care of her when I was busy; it was a great two weeks. We returned home happy with plenty of souvenirs for Emma’s family.
A couple days ago Emma called me, upset. Every summer her family goes on a family trip together for a week or so. This summer, however, Nancy and her husband decided not to go and used the money set aside for the trip to redecorate Kay’s room instead, claiming that Emma already has her getaway in Japan with me. Nancy told Emma they will do her room next summer.
I called and told Nancy she wasn’t being fair in how she treated Emma. Nancy told me that Kay wasn’t lucky enough to have some rich aunt taking care of her needs so she was trying to even things out for Kay. I thought that reasoning was BS but Nancy said I was spoiling Emma.
AITA?”
