“You counted them to even realize I’d had one?!” A Woman’s Roommate Sent Her a $2.50 Venmo Request for a Cookie She Made Using Her Ingredients
I’ve had some pretty bad roommates in my life, but I never had to deal with anything like this…because this is pretty outrageous!
A woman responded to a viral TikTok video about folks getting Venmo’d by friends and posted a video on TikTok that got a lot of people talking.
She said that her roommate sent her a Venmo request for money because she ate a cookie her roomie made with HER ingredients.
The woman said, “She sent me a text, and she was like, ‘Hey, can I use a few of your ingredients’ to make said cookies. I was like, ‘Sure, yeah, use whatever you want. She needed, like, almond flour or something. Healthy, expensive ingredients.”
When she came home and saw cookies on the counter, she took one, as we would all probably do.
And then came the shocker…
She said, “I later received a Venmo request for $2.50 with a cookie emoji for the cookies that she made using my ingredients.”
In a comment, she said that she sent her roommate the money so she there wouldn’t be any drama and she added, “I was scared she was unhinged.”
She added, “What truly k**ls me is her over assessment of the cost of one small cookie. And also…you counted them to even realize I’d had one?!”
Take a look at the video.
@capeshmem #stitch with @nina blu ♬ original sound – Shmem
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said some folks have no shame.
Another individual had a good idea about what to do.
And this TikTokker explained why they don’t have Venmo.
All I’ve gotta say is… petty is as petty does.