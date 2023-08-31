August 31, 2023 at 11:51 am

‘A influencer has stolen my dress. Give my dress back.’ A Woman Had Clothing Stolen That She Rented Out On Rent My Dress

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, well, well…

What do you know…?

The “influencers” have struck again!

And this time a woman named Brittany who owns a dress rental service in Australia said it was a female influencer who stole a dress that she had rented instead of returning it.

Brittany said that people are supposed to return dresses they rent from her after events so she can have them cleaned but that this particular influencer never returned the dress she rented and Brittany lost out on two bookings as a result.

Brittany seemed pretty peeved by the experience and at the end of her video, she simply said, “Give my dress back.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@brittanymcquade A influncer has stolen my dress! – my business is @Rentmydressaus ♬ original sound – Brittany McQuade

Brittany posted a follow-up video where she said that the woman finally returned the dress.

But she added, “Lesson learned. I’ve now changed my system with working with influencers.”

@brittanymcquade Replying to @Heather UPDATE – i did leave comments but just thought it would be better to do a video, thank you all for your comments -@Rentmydressaus ♬ original sound – Brittany McQuade

Now check out what people had to say.

One person said she needs to take action with this “influencer.”

Another viewer said she needs to keep charging her until the dress is returned.

And this individual said they only hear BAD stories about influencers.

Yeah, influencers seem like they’re the worst.

This woman probably ruined the dress and doesn’t want to take accountability.

