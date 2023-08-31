‘A influencer has stolen my dress. Give my dress back.’ A Woman Had Clothing Stolen That She Rented Out On Rent My Dress
by Matthew Gilligan
And this time a woman named Brittany who owns a dress rental service in Australia said it was a female influencer who stole a dress that she had rented instead of returning it.
Brittany said that people are supposed to return dresses they rent from her after events so she can have them cleaned but that this particular influencer never returned the dress she rented and Brittany lost out on two bookings as a result.
Brittany seemed pretty peeved by the experience and at the end of her video, she simply said, “Give my dress back.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
Brittany posted a follow-up video where she said that the woman finally returned the dress.
But she added, “Lesson learned. I’ve now changed my system with working with influencers.”
Yeah, influencers seem like they’re the worst.
This woman probably ruined the dress and doesn’t want to take accountability.