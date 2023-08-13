‘Can we get security over here?’ A Man Hacked Into Target’s Self-Checkout Kiosk to Edit Videos
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, now I’ve seen it all!
And I can safely say this after seeing this TikTok video that went viral in a big way because it showed a man using editing software at a self-checkout kiosk at Target.
What the heck is going on here?!?!
The TikTok user is known as the “CEO of editing every screen” and it appears that he hacked into Target’s system to do a little editing when he was out shopping.
His caption reads, “LET HIM COOK.”
A man’s voice can be heard on the store’s intercom saying, “Can we get security over to self-checkout.”
LOL!
Check out the video.
@jellyhouse LET HIM COOK🔥 #editor #premierepro #target ♬ original sound – Jelly House
Here’s what people had to say.
One person jokingly said they’re gonna start gaming at Target.
Another said this guy needs to make the PlayStation 5 only $10.
Please!
And one individual said this guy definitely surpassed their computer skills.
I’m still having a hard time believing that this is even possible.
Our world is a wild place.