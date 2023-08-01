‘You can play as many times as you want.’ Customer Say This Hack For Free Chick-Fil-A Really Works
by Trisha Leigh
There’s absolutely nothing people won’t do for free food – and that was true before most people actually couldn’t afford food.
So, if you love Chick-Fil-A but, like me, have a heart attack at the new and still-rising prices, here’s a hack for us.
It comes from Maryah (@maryah781), who wants to share how she’s gotten a free meal from Chick-Fil-A.
“How to score a free meal at Chick-Fil-A.
I have a free drink, free chicken sandwich, and free fries. Each week if you play the game you can win a free item.
You can play as many times as you want until you win.”
She’s referring to the fact that CFA offers a different free item every week, and they’re all available for 7 days.
“If you time it correctly where you redeem the next week’s thing, I’m redeeming them both at the same time so I’m not just getting a drink or fries, but I’m getting a free drink and fries.”
And if you like that, just download the app, because there’s more free stuff coming your way there.
“Also if you have the app, they’re giving away a free sandwich. They do that every so often. If a certain team wins or it’s a holiday and they are being nice. They were just so happening to give away a free sandwich today, so I ended up getting a free meal.”
Here’s the video…
@maryah781
Free chickfila #chickfila #freefood #freechickfila #moochallenge #chickfila #chickfilahacks #chickfilahack #couponcommunity #fooddeals
People were straight up running to download the app and/or play the game.
And they were super surprised you could use two rewards at once.
Also, they had more tricks of their own.
Chick-Fil-A can certainly use the good press.
They must know free food is the way to our collective heart.
