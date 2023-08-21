‘Frailty. Bill Paxton and Matthew McConaughey are excellent in this.’ People Share The Underrated Psychological Thriller Films That Most People Have Never Seen
Hitchcock classic.
“Rear Window.
The scene where she breaks into the mur**rer’s apartment.
My wife say a every time she sees it she believes this time she’ll be caught.
That’s great filmmaking.”
Creepy movie.
“One Hour Photo.
I worked at a photo lab when this movie came out and our entire store went to see it on opening night.
No way he would have been caught.
Also, the bathroom scene is the cringiest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Good one.
“Prisoners with Hugh Jackman was extremely underrated.
That movie was so d**n good.
You’ll be on the edge of your seat the whole time.”
Thrilling.
“The Others.
I love this fu**ing movie so much I always talk about it on here.
It’s thrilling the first time and once you realize what’s happening it’s like watching a whole different movie on subsequent watches.”
Underrated.
“Frailty.
This is one of my go to, “if you haven’t seen it, check out…” movies.
Bill Paxton and Matthew McConaughey are excellent in this.”
Look it up.
“Coherence.
The low budget (in my opinion) actually helps this film because the limited sets, effects, and camera work make it feel much more intimate and real in a way.
They didn’t try to go crazy, they worked with what they had and it was fantastic.”
Definitely worth watching.
“Ex Machina.
There are bigger classics, but I didn’t see anyone post this yet and it’s definitely worth a watch for anyone into thrillers.”
Disturbing.
“Nightcrawler.
For some reason this movie left me feeling incredibly disturbed.
Unlike anything I’ve ever felt from a movie before.”
A ’90s gem.
“Jacob’s Ladder.
Watched this movie as a teenager and the gurney scene has stuck with me ever since.
People who have seen the movie likely know what I’m talking about.”
Sounds interesting.
“I really like I Trapped The Devil.
A man invites his family over for dinner, hasn’t seen them in ages. Then he drops the news, he has trapped the devil himself in a cabinet in his basement.
The family is surprised when a voice comes from that cabinet, asking to be let out.
It’s really frigging good. Whole time you’re asking if he’s just crazy or if it really is the devil in there.”
Yes!
“Stir of Echoes.
It got overshadowed by The Sixth Sense, but I actually like Stir of Echoes better.
Paint it Black hasn’t left my favorite song list since that movie came out.”
On the moon.
“I really enjoyed Moon (2009) with Sam Rockwell.
SciFi mystery, Sam Rockwell as a lone employee working on the moon.
I never see anyone talk about it much, but I’d highly recommend going in blind.”
By Stephen King.
“I REALLY liked room 1408.
It’s a horror movie combined with a psychological thriller.
It’s based on a short story from Stephen king.
Incredible movie.”
