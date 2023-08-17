‘I am not going down easy and I will get my money back because this is not OK.’ A Woman Was Bumped Off Of A Frontier Flight And Was Booked On A Flight Two Days Later
by Matthew Gilligan
Traveling by plane seems to be a real pain in the you-know-what lately and we’ve been hearing all kinds of horror stories about people having to endure cancelation after cancelation from airlines.
And here’s another story to make your blood boil…
A woman named Marley posted a video where she talked about how she had a horrible experience with Frontier Airlines at the airport in Atlanta.
Marley said she was bumped from her flight to San Francisco.
She went to her gate and was told she wasn’t booked on the flight. She told the Frontier worker that she was and showed her boarding pass.
The worker then told her, “I guess we just don’t have room for you.”
She was then told that the next flight wouldn’t be for another two days…and it would include a 12-hour layover in Denver.
And, to top it off, her luggage was already on the way to California.
Marley said that she decided to buy a new ticket with a different airline so she wouldn’t have to wait two days.
She said, “But Frontier, let me just tell ya buddy, lemme tell ya, this is not gonna go well for you. I am not going down easy and I will get my money back because this is not OK.”
Check out her video.
@m.stevens03 #frontierairlines #fromtier #frontiersucks #scam #flight @Frontier Airlines ♬ original sound – Marley Stevens
And here’s how folks reacted.
One person who works as an airline supervisor gave her some good advice.
Another individual said this whole thing doesn’t make any sense.
And this person said they’re afraid to fly because of situations like this.
The airlines are just getting worse and worse.
But what’s the alternative?