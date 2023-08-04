‘I felt sick seeing her again.’ Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Exposing Her Future Sister-In-Law as a Bully at a Family Event
Nobody likes a bully.
And, even if it might have happened years before, the trauma can linger for quite a long time.
So is this woman an a**hole for what she did to her future sister-in-law?
Read her story below and let us know what you think in the comments.
AITA for exposing my future sister-in-law for bullying me in high school at a family event?
“In high school, I used to be friends with this girl Annika.
We were close until junior year, when I discovered she had been spreading false rumors about me. However, even after I stopped being friends with her, she continued to make up lies about me and made my life hell right up until we graduated. We went to different universities and I’m in my mid-twenties now.
My older brother Carter went to the same university as Annika. Recently, he announced that he had gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Our family was happy for him, but we were surprised at the same time since we didn’t know he was dating anyone. He said he’d introduce her at an upcoming family party.
The party rolled around and guess who walked in the door with Carter? Annika. I honestly thought I was hallucinating, and I felt sick seeing her again. Carter left Annika with some relatives, then came over to me and asked to talk.
We went to another room and Carter explained he’d met Annika at a party and didn’t recognize her, but it was “love at first sight.” But after he found out her full name, he realized it was the same Annika who spread lies about me. He confronted her and she claimed to not remember me or anything she did. He let it go because he really liked her.
He pleaded with me to be nice to her since she “didn’t remember” what she had done and that she was a good person. I just told him I needed a moment to myself to process everything.
When I eventually went back to the party, I decided I would ignore her. I didn’t say anything rude, I just didn’t talk to her or acknowledge her. She didn’t talk to me or acknowledge me either. But when we sat down to eat, all hell broke loose. One of my aunts asked me how I felt about my brother getting married.
I tried changing the subject, but she kept pressing, so I eventually snapped and said something like: “I actually don’t feel great about it considering his future wife bullied me and never apologized.” Everyone turned to look at Annika. She just started crying and ran out of the room. Carter went after her, and they left early. The rest of the night was chaotic because everyone was asking me what happened (I told them).
Later, Carter called me and said I was a horrible person for embarrassing Annika in front of the whole family and I was being petty over “high school drama.”
He demanded I apologize to her. I refused and said HE was the awful one for blindsiding me with this, and that if she never bothered to reach out and apologize for what she did while they were dating, I wasn’t going to let it go now that they were engaged. He kept insisting that she didn’t remember, and she can’t apologize for something she doesn’t remember, but I think that’s bulls**t.
I ended up hanging up on him.
The way I see it, I was asked a direct question and I provided a direct answer.
Also, I don’t think I have any obligation to cover for her when she made my life hell, especially when she’s obviously lying about not remembering.
AITA?”
Good luck with your new SIL, OP!
Sounds like it’s gonna be a rough ride.
