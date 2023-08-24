‘I paid for the cup, I paid for the glass, I paid for the water.’ A Woman Shows How A Rude Bartender Charged Her 50 Cents For Water And Complained She Had To Get It
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know about you, but I’ve never, EVER been charged for a glass of water at a bar.
But a TikTok user posted a video that showed her interaction with a surly bartender who wasn’t in a particularly good mood that day.
The caption of her post reads, “THE MOST INSANE BARTENDER I’VE EVER MET. OMG I CANT BELIEVE PEOPLE LIKE THIS ACTUALLY EXIST.”
The video shows the bartender walking toward the woman with a glass of water and that’s when she tells her it’s gonna cost her 50 cents.
The bartender then said, “We went and paid for the cup, I paid for the ice, I paid for the water.”
And then she added, “I thought I said that to you, you said ‘please. That’s why I went out of my way when I should be visiting my grandchild right now.”
She finally told the bartender that she has change, but it’s obvious that this situation left a bad taste in this customer’s mouth.
Check out the video.
@a173nn THE MOST INSANE BARTENDER I’VE EVER MET. OMG I CANT BELIEVE PEOPLE LIKE THIS ACTUALLY EXIST #insane #wtf #rude ♬ original sound – d
Here’s what folks had to say.
One TikTokker said the bartender was hostile for no reason at all.
Another individual said her business must be failing if she’s acting like this.
And this viewer said this woman reminds them of their mother-in-law.
Looks like this woman definitely woke up on the wrong side of life.