‘If you’re a germaphobe, just stay away from planes.’ Flight Attendant Shares 5 Key Things People Should Never Touch On Planes Because Of Cleanliness
It’s time for everyone out there to listen and listen good…
Because a flight attendant shared a video on TikTok where she talked about things that she thinks passengers should never do when flying.
The first thing she says is that passengers should never eat ice on planes because some people throw bags of ice on the ground to break them up.
She said, “If I don’t see the ice being made, or if I’m not the one handling my own ice, I’m good. I’ll just get a can and a cup.”
She also warned against people reaching their hands into the back seat pockets because sometimes those pockets aren’t cleaned.
The third piece of advice she offered was to always wear shoes when walking around the plane or going to the lavatory.
She then told viewers that she never touches anything in the plane’s bathrooms without a tissue.
She said, “If you’re a germaphobe, just stay away from planes. You have to remember, you’re in this metal tube with probably 70 to 200 other people. Not everybody has the best hygiene. People are going into the bathrooms, they’re leaving liquids on the floor, and I don’t think they’re liquids that come from a bottle—they’re liquids that come from the body.”
And last, but certainly not least, she told viewers to treat their flight attendants with respect.
She said, “I’m not just saying that because I work as a flight attendant. They can make or break your flight. They can kick you off the flight if they’re that malicious.”
Ummmm… yuck. I don’t want to fly now.