Is There A Hidden “Hall of Records” Underneath The Sphinx? Archaeologists Have Finally Figured It Out.
by Trisha Leigh
There are pictures of the famous Sphinx in a million places, but have you ever stopped to wonder if there’s anything underneath it?
Whether you have or haven’t, I bet you really want to know the answer now, so let’s go!
The Sphinx is a giant stone statue with the head of what looks like ancient pharaoh Khafre and the body of a lion.
There have been many theories about why it was built in the first place, what was stored inside, and sure, what’s lying beneath it, too.
One theory is known as the “Sphinx water erosion hypothesis,” and posits that the Sphinx is older than originally thought – like back to 7000 BCE.
For reference, the oldest known Egyptian civilization is around 3000 years old.
The theory goes that the weathering on the Sphinx suggests it was already built before a particularly rainy period that lasted from 12,000 or 10,000 years ago until 5,000 years ago.
Other evidence that takes into consideration weathering patterns, Nile drainage, etc, puts its construction at around 4,500 years ago – not to mention the pharaoh whose face seems to be the inspiration lived from 2603-2578 BCE.
Another theory is that, beneath the Sphinx, there lies a “Hall of Records” that contains documents from the ancient civilization… or maybe even stored the documents that would prove Atlantis existed.
There’s no evidence to support this theory, which originated when faith-healer Edgar Cayce told people he was the reincarnation of a high priest of Atlantis and detailed the location of the Hall’s entrance (in the Sphinx’s right front paw).
Archaeologists have found natural cavities, pits, and trapdoors on the structure, as well as a hole at the top of the head that probably once secured a headdress.
So, basically, there’s no evidence of the Hall of Records, and yes, we have the technology to basically see into the earth if we want to.
Another sad day for conspiracy theorists everywhere.
