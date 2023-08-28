August 28, 2023 at 2:42 am

‘My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free!’ A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok4ChipotleMeals My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free! A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle

Here we go, folks!

It’s time for another meal hack from Chipotle!

And this one comes to us via a young woman named Hayley who posted a TikTok video where she claims she can get four meals for the sweet, cheap price of only $9.

Hayley is seen sitting in a car and she showed viewers an empty bowl from Chipotle that she scraped all the food from.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 2.40.45 PM My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free! A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said that her hack includes ordering a normal bowl from the restaurant chain and then asking for extra sides…

Because they’re FREE.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 2.41.00 PM My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free! A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hayley then showed viewers the plastic container that holds all her food and it was filled to the brim.

She said, “All this cost $9.18. That’s free food. This is like four meals for me. So, here’s my little hack and I share with you.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 2.41.09 PM My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free! A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle

Photo Credit: TikTok

@hayleydlm

My chiptole hack! Get extra sides for free! Double amount of food for free 🥳 #chipotle #chipotlehack #freefood #freefoodhack

♬ original sound – Hayley 🙂

Here’s how people responded.

This person said the Chipotle they go to doesn’t operate like this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 2.41.23 PM My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free! A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said they love Chipotle.

It’s pretty good stuff!

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 2.42.15 PM My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free! A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer was thankful that she shared this tip.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 2.42.56 PM My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free! A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle

Photo Credit: TikTok

I’m definitely doing this next time!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter