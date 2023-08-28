‘My chipotle hack! Get extra sides for free!’ A Woman Shared How To Get Four Meals For $9 From Chipotle
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go, folks!
It’s time for another meal hack from Chipotle!
And this one comes to us via a young woman named Hayley who posted a TikTok video where she claims she can get four meals for the sweet, cheap price of only $9.
Hayley is seen sitting in a car and she showed viewers an empty bowl from Chipotle that she scraped all the food from.
She said that her hack includes ordering a normal bowl from the restaurant chain and then asking for extra sides…
Because they’re FREE.
Hayley then showed viewers the plastic container that holds all her food and it was filled to the brim.
She said, “All this cost $9.18. That’s free food. This is like four meals for me. So, here’s my little hack and I share with you.”
@hayleydlm
My chiptole hack! Get extra sides for free! Double amount of food for free 🥳 #chipotle #chipotlehack #freefood #freefoodhack
Here’s how people responded.
This person said the Chipotle they go to doesn’t operate like this.
Another TikTokker said they love Chipotle.
It’s pretty good stuff!
And one viewer was thankful that she shared this tip.
I’m definitely doing this next time!