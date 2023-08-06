August 6, 2023 at 7:39 am

Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward

by Matthew Gilligan

TIkTokFlyingFacingEachOther Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward

I took a flight once from Phoenix to Kansas City and the seats were arranged like this and let me tell you…it was awkward.

Staring at a stranger’s face for three hours?

Not cool!

And the woman who posted this video on TikTok doesn’t seem to be a big fan of this setup, either.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.42.17 PM Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward

Photo Credit: TikTok

In her video, she said, “I’ve never seen this on a flight before.”

Like I said, AWKWARD.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.42.28 PM Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her video went viral in a big way and it seems like a lot of folks out there are on board with her argument about this particular seating arrangement.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.42.44 PM Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@meganhomme WHY #flying #traveltiktok #plane #travelvlog ♬ original sound – vxrtzs

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

One person said there’s no way they’d do this.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.42.55 PM Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual has a lot of questions about what’s going on here.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.43.02 PM Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they’d rather swim to their destination.

Screen Shot 2023 07 31 at 12.43.11 PM Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward

Photo Credit: TikTok

No. No. No. And no.

This is just not right.

