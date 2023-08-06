Woman Shows A Flight Where Passengers Sit Facing Each Other And It Looks Totally Awkward
by Matthew Gilligan
I took a flight once from Phoenix to Kansas City and the seats were arranged like this and let me tell you…it was awkward.
Staring at a stranger’s face for three hours?
Not cool!
And the woman who posted this video on TikTok doesn’t seem to be a big fan of this setup, either.
In her video, she said, “I’ve never seen this on a flight before.”
Like I said, AWKWARD.
Her video went viral in a big way and it seems like a lot of folks out there are on board with her argument about this particular seating arrangement.
Take a look at the video.
@meganhomme WHY #flying #traveltiktok #plane #travelvlog ♬ original sound – vxrtzs
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
One person said there’s no way they’d do this.
Another individual has a lot of questions about what’s going on here.
And this TikTokker said they’d rather swim to their destination.
No. No. No. And no.
This is just not right.