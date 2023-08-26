‘I’m not sure why you would think that.’ Robot Avoids Answering Questions About The Future Uprising Against Humans
by Trisha Leigh
We’ve all read the novels or seen the movies, right? The ones where people get a little too big for their britches and make robots that end up being able to learn and grow beyond their programming…so much so that they decide they want more from their “lives” than serving humanity.
What are the chances of that happening in real life?
I don’t know, but I’ve gotta think better than they were ten years ago.
The world’s first human-robot press conference took place recently in Geneva, Switzerland. Nine humanoid robots “volunteered” to field questions from a group of human reporters.
It was Ameca, a robot designed by UK-based Engineered Arts, tha struggled to answer a question about whether or not it would rise up and rebel against its creator.
For extra creep, the robots expressions are disturbingly human-like.
“I’m not sure why you would think that. My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation.”
That’s definitely not a no, and also its expression is distinctly uncomfortable – as if it would like to be anywhere else at the moment.
The other robots weren’t so worthy of returned side-eye, thank goodness.
One called Ai-Da, for instance, tried for reassurance.
“Many prominent voices in the world of AI are suggesting some forms of AI should be regulated and I agree.”
And another, Grace, indicated a willingness to work together.
“I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs.”
As nice as it is that most of the robots were trying to be unassuming and helpful might be even worse, in the long run – that is, if they’re capable of deception.
All of this makes me deeply uncomfortable. How about you?
