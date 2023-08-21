August 21, 2023 at 1:34 am

Scientists Discover That Weight Lifting Is Really Good For Your Skin

by Trisha Leigh

Most folks probably realize that when it comes to an exercise regimen, weight lifting is as important as cardio and a good diet.

You might not realize how it can have a positive effect on your skin as well, though, but scientists say that’s likely the case.

Scientists involved in a new study of middle-aged women in Japan had half of their subjects focus on cardio and the other half focus on weight lifting.

They reported that while both groups saw physical improvements, the weightlifting group also saw the dermal layers of their skin growing thicker, meaning the proteins involved in skin-rebuilding worked faster for those people.

Satoshi Fujita of Ritsumeikan University oversaw the study, and after four months, describe the skin of the weightlifting women as,

“More youthful at a cellular level. …theoretically, these changes may reduce wrinkles, improve appearance and help people look younger.”

That said, she says it’s unclear why these effects were greater on the weight lifters.

They do believe the findings could contribute to our overall understanding of skin health, however.

“It suggests that the skin is strongly influenced not only by external factors such as UV radiation and dryness, but also by internal factors like gene expression and inflammation.”

And obviously, that those internal factors can change due to exercise.

The study was small, including only 56 women, and there was no control group, but that doesn’t quell the scientists’ excitement.

Go lift some weights for a couple of months and see if it works for you!

