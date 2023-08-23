Scientists Say They Can Control Human Genes With Electricity Via “Electrogenetic Interfaces” That Emit Energy From Wearable Devices
by Trisha Leigh
The idea that we can control our genetics is one that’s historically fraught, but if you think about it, there’s a lot we could fix if we could figure it out.
Like, health-wise.
Now, scientists say electricity might have been zipping right under our noses the entire time.
A team of researchers from ETH Zurich claim that their new model of “electrogenetic interface” uses electricity to control genes.
Here’s a graphic with their methodology.
Their published findings claim they’ve found the “missing link” that will allow people to wear devices that can treat their disease through gene or cell therapy.
“We believe this technology will enable wearable electrogenetic devices to directly program metabolic interventions. Electronic and biological systems function in radically different ways and are largely incompatible due to the lack of a functional communication interface. While biological systems are analog, programmed by genetics, updated slowly be evolution and controlled by ions flowing through insulated membranes, electronic systems are digital, programmed by readily updatable software and controlled by electrons flowing through insulated wires.”
Their interface is called DART (direct current-actuated regulation technology), and connects the analog to the digital by using electrical current to activate gene responses.
“Electrogenetic interfaces that would enable electronic devices to control gene expression remain the missing link in the path to full compatibility and interoperability of the electronic and genetic worlds.”
This research built on research published in 2020, that showed similar effects of electricity on mice genes, but this new design is quite the upgrade.
Here’s another graphic with that methodology if you want to dig in.
The DART provides a reversible and tunable electrogenetic interface that operates with batteries.
“Notably, DART requires very little power and overall energy to control target gene expression.”
They started with treating diabetes patients, but expect the model they’ve established will be easily applied to a wide range of medical challenges.
“We believe simple electrogenetic interfaces such as DART that functionally interconnect analog biological systems with digital electronic devices hold great promise for a variety of future gene- and cell-based therapies.”
The future is here, and for people who suffer with genetic diseases, that could be a very good thing.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · electricity gene therapy, electrogenetic interface, gene therapy, genes, science, single topic, top