‘She got pretty angry and said it was still my job to do it.’ This Nurse Was Asked To Subject Herself To Secondhand Smoke. She Refused. Was She Wrong?
by Justin Gardner
Every job come with a set of expectations, and there are always a few things that pop up after the job gets going that can surprise us. But we generally just roll with it.
But what if one of those things could be extremely bad for you?
Well, this nurse discovered that she had to do something like that, and she fought back.
Let’s see how it played out…
AITA for refusing to do smoke break at work?
Hi all, I [24F] work at a nursing home as a CNA. I was asked to do smoke break which consists of sitting in a small room with about 13 residents that smoke and light all their cigarettes and watch over them as they smoke.
As a non-smoker I typically don’t do smoke break but tonight was asked by the lead nurse.
I declined and stated I was a non-smoker and that there were other people available that smoke that could do it. She got pretty angry and said it was still my job to do it.
I continued to refuse and said there was a sign on the door that said no non-stop smokers allowed (unsure if for staff and residents or just residents though).
She eventually dropped it after back and forth but I do feel bad for not doing as I was free at the moment but really don’t feel like inhaling all that second hand smoke and causing harm to myself.
I was also never told I would need to do this when I was hired and have worked here about 4 years and have never done it. AITA for refusing?
Kind of tricky, yeah?
Let’s see what Reddit has to say…
Technically…
You can make the case for her health, for sure!
Because it’s asking quite a bit!
And when you get to it…
And how was this even part of the job? It can’t be, right? RIGHT?!?
I like that this woman stood up for herself!
There’s no way this can possibly be in the job description.