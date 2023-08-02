‘Some people have to pay just to learn.’ People Share What They Think Should Be 100% Free
by Justin Gardner
I think we can all agree that there are some things that should be free in life.
Oh, we can’t agree on that?
Hmm… well… I guess that’s why we’re in this predicament of not being able to afford anything.
Anyway, folks on AskReddit talked about what they think needs to be free, and I agree with a lot of these.
Take a gander and see if you find any views you can align with.
The information age
“Access to the internet
If this pan**mic has taught me anything it’s that remote working is a good thing and will probably continue going forward, also it’s great for keeping in touch with loved ones even if they’re thousands of miles away, which can be great for mental health.
Also, people can game which can be great for hand/eye coordination and creativity.
This pan**mic I think has shown everyone that the internet is definitely an essential thing in this day and age, and should absolutely be free.”
We NEED humans.
“Childbirth.
I gave birth to my son in February, and even with pretty decent insurance I still owe $7,000 for shoving a human out.”
Nobody should own water.
“Running water.
It should be covered by taxes and not bought and sold like a commodity.
This is also why I really don’t like bottled water.”
We all get sick.
“Medical care.
It should be free globally and by law should be good quality too.
In the UK we have the NHS. I feel very lucky to have this and I wish everyone had it too.”
A lot of good points.
“School books. It’s horrendous what some people have to pay just to learn when they’re already paying so much to go to that school .
Ambulances or anything like that.
Emergency surgery.
Health care for the vulnerable: old people, people with mental health, needs , those who come from low income households basically those who could be able to actually buy or know what is needed to do in order to get what they need essentially.”
A no-brainer.
“Hospital parking .
Where I live not only do they charge for patients and visitors to park but they charge any and all staff as well.
For one if you are a patient or visitor the last thing you want on a stressful or worst day of your life or even a happy time like a baby been born is to have to pay for parking.
It is especially unfair if there is a time limit on your ticket because things take ages in hospitals and events change so you might not be able to help going over and then your left with a fine.
As for the poor staff where do I even start all the hard work they do , all the stress they face and likely being hungry, tired and d**d on their feet after a massive shift , going home for a few hours before they have to go back on shift and they have to sort out paying the meter at the start or end of the shift.
I understand the hospital need to make cash but there are better ways than charging hard working staff and vulnerable people money to park.”
No fault of their own.
“Calling off a marriage.
Unfortunately all marriages are a three-way relationship with the government so they have the final say, primarily money.”
An absolute necessity.
“Insulin.
If not free, it should absolutely be dirt cheap, which it is but pharmaceutical companies don’t want you to know that.”
A basic human right?
“Birth control.
We have more than enough people already.”
All the things!
“Water. Basic Internet. Education. Healthcare.
A minimum standard of living that doesn’t involve a cardboard box and sleeping bag.”
A road less travelled.
“I know this is small, but I loathe toll roads.
If I already pay taxes etc, why is the government charging me for driving on an interstate or federal highway?”
Charging for water is one of those things that we’ll look back on in the future and wonder how that even happened.
Mark my words.