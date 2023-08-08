‘Spent $200 because it was all that was available.’ A Woman Was Delayed for 15 Hours by American Airlines and They Wouldn’t Pay For Her Hotel Room
by Matthew Gilligan
We’ve seen a lot of viral videos about how traveling by plane this summer has been a total nightmare…and here’s yet another example!
A young woman named Amy put American Airlines on blast because she had a terrible travel experience with the airline and the company still didn’t have the courtesy to put her up in a hotel room.
In fact, Amy had to pay $200 out of her own pocket to get a room.
Amy’s caption reads, “Third day in a row of @American Airlines canceling flights to Charlotte, this time because they boarded a full flight without having 2 pilots!”
All in all, she ended up being delayed for 15 hours.
Amy said, “Boarded the full flight and then we sat there for two and a half hours waiting for a pilot. Deplaned then got delayed by another 13 hours.”
And she added, “The airline gave no accommodations to anyone, so I had to leave the airport and book a hotel. Spent $200 because it was all that was available, got to the hotel at 12:30 a.m. when I was supposed to land at my destination at 10:30 p.m. And we’re supposed to leave at 10 a.m. tomorrow.”
Amy posted another video where she told viewers she experienced more delays the next day but that she eventually, FINALLY made it home.
