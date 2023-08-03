‘That’s wild to me!’ An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or They’d Do It. So She Strips The Screws.
by Matthew Gilligan
Are Homeowners Associations (HOAs) out of control or are residents making a big deal over nothing?
Well, it depends on who you talk to, but the woman who shared the TikTok video you’re about to see doesn’t seem too pleased with her HOA because they demanded that she take down a security camera or they would come and take care of it.
Sharon has an electric drill in her video and her text overlay reads, “When the HOA says remove my security camera or they will.”
But then things went sideways… kind of.
The video showed that she actually stripped the screw.
Whoops!
Her video shows this was clearly on purpose… and therefore an amazing troll of the HOA.
This woman is my personal hero.
