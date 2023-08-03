August 3, 2023 at 9:41 am

‘That’s wild to me!’ An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or They’d Do It. So She Strips The Screws.

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokHOAScrews copy Thats wild to me! An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or Theyd Do It. So She Strips The Screws.

Are Homeowners Associations (HOAs) out of control or are residents making a big deal over nothing?

Well, it depends on who you talk to, but the woman who shared the TikTok video you’re about to see doesn’t seem too pleased with her HOA because they demanded that she take down a security camera or they would come and take care of it.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 2.58.28 PM Thats wild to me! An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or Theyd Do It. So She Strips The Screws.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Sharon has an electric drill in her video and her text overlay reads, “When the HOA says remove my security camera or they will.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 2.58.37 PM Thats wild to me! An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or Theyd Do It. So She Strips The Screws.

Photo Credit: TikTok

But then things went sideways… kind of.

The video showed that she actually stripped the screw.

Whoops!

Her video shows this was clearly on purpose… and therefore an amazing troll of the HOA.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 2.58.48 PM Thats wild to me! An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or Theyd Do It. So She Strips The Screws.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@pettybitchwithadrill #hoa #murderonmymind🔫 #murderonmymymind #melly #freemelly #freemelly🐍 #ynwmelly #hoaproblems #runit #trending #trendingaudio #petty #pettytiktok #queenofpetty #titanic #titanicsub #titan #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #4u #like #follow #share #viral ♬ original sound – 🍪

Here’s how people responded.

One person thought this was wild.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 2.59.07 PM Thats wild to me! An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or Theyd Do It. So She Strips The Screws.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said they don’t know why anyone would live in an area with an HOA.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 2.59.16 PM Thats wild to me! An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or Theyd Do It. So She Strips The Screws.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person made a great point…

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 2.59.29 PM Thats wild to me! An HOA Told a Woman to Remove Her Security Cameras From Her House Or Theyd Do It. So She Strips The Screws.

Photo Credit: TikTok

This woman is my personal hero.

