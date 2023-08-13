‘They got nothing better to do.’ A Woman Said Older Female Co-Workers Create More Drama Than Teenagers
by Matthew Gilligan
We hear people say “kids today!” a lot, but today we’re going to flip that old adage on its head…
Because according to this young woman’s video, it’s not the youngsters who are causing drama in the workplace, it’s older folks!
The woman’s video shows her looking into the camera as a song from Kesha plays in the background.
The text overlay of her video reads, “When the older ladies make more drama at work than the teenagers.”
Talk about putting folks on blast!
Let’s take a look at her video.
@janicedenali Help😭 #fyp #foryou #workdrama #kesha #working ♬ Kesha is a queen k bye – georgia!
And this person also shared a video where they said they’re dealing with the same thing.
Come on, older people! Get it together!
@cedric324 #greenscreen #teachertiktok #teachersbelike #ChewTheVibes #fyp #workdrama #workbeef #workbelike #officelife #watchyourmouth #teachersoftiktok #teachertiktok #schoolcounselor #messycoworkers ♬ original sound – Sipping 🍵
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One viewer said they’re the youngest AND the most mature at their job.
Another individual said older people just want to torment younger folks at work because they have nothing better to do.
And this TikTokker said they can’t get work done because older folks are causing drama on the job.
Yeah, the people who AREN’T posting on TikTok are the ones who immature.
Somebody hasn’t heard of self awareness yet…
