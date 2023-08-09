Thirty Percent Of American Couples Are Getting A “Sleep Divorce” To Help Their Relationships And Overall Health
by Trisha Leigh
As more and more people take charge of their mental health, a lot of us are realizing how important sleep is to our health and well-being across the board.
We’re also realizing that sharing a bed(room) with another adult doesn’t always correlate to the best night’s sleep possible – and a decent percentage of folks are doing something about it.
No, they’re not kicking their partners to the curb. They’re just retreating to separate bedrooms to get some good shut eye now and then.
Millennials in particular seem fond of the “sleep divorce,” since 43% of study participants in this age group say they have separate rooms and use them “some of the time.”
33% of Gen Xers, 28% of Gen Zers, and 22% of Boomers admit to doing the same on occasion.
Men are more likely than women to abandon ship, funny enough, although no data seems to exist on whether or not the move is of their own volition.
If you’re thinking this is a negative and a harbinger of trouble in a relationship, AASM spokesperson and pulmonologist Dr. Seema Khosla says not necessarily.
“Although the term ‘sleep divorce’ seems harsh, it really just means that people are prioritizing sleep and moving into a separate room at night when needed.”
She goes onto add that it can honestly even turn into a positive.
“We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment toward the person causing the sleep disruption which can negatively impact relationships. Getting a good night’s sleep is important for both health and happiness, so it’s no surprise that some couples choose to sleep apart for their overall well-being.”
Other ways people are attempting to mitigate the poor sleep that can come with sharing space are using earplugs or choosing a silent alarm, but a whopping 42% of cohabitating adults are just muscling through it.
Remember, sleep and…other stuff don’t have to go hand in hand. There’s no reason that intimacy and shared time can’t still go strong, even if you’re sacking out in your own space.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · health, relationships, science, single topic, sleep, sleep divorce, top