August 19, 2023 at 6:47 am

‘This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am.’ A Huge Crowd of People Showed Up for a McDonald’s Job Fair in Canada

by Matthew Gilligan

If you ask me, EVERY job is important and there’s no shame in working hard not matter what you do.

And that goes all the way from the CEO to the person who cleans the floors. Every person plays a crucial role in making a company work.

And a TikTok video showing a huge line of people waiting to get into a McDonald’s job fair in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada got people talking and highlighted how difficult it is for some folks in Canada to find work these days.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.49.38 PM This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am. A Huge Crowd of People Showed Up for a McDonald’s Job Fair in Canada

Photo Credit: TikTok

The caption to the video reads, “When you come for a McDonalds job fair and there’s like 300 people lined up down the street.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.50.00 PM This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am. A Huge Crowd of People Showed Up for a McDonald’s Job Fair in Canada

Photo Credit: TikTok

The person who posted the video then added in their caption, “Its literally impossible to find a job here! This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.50.10 PM This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am. A Huge Crowd of People Showed Up for a McDonald’s Job Fair in Canada

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@cshibz Its literallt impossible to find a job here! This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am #mcdonalds #jobfair #kitchenerwaterloo #kitchener #ontariocanada #canada ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Here’s how folks reacted.

One person said they saw a guy in a suit at a Mickey D’s interview.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.50.23 PM This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am. A Huge Crowd of People Showed Up for a McDonald’s Job Fair in Canada

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual suggested joining a trade union if you want to have a good career.

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.50.41 PM This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am. A Huge Crowd of People Showed Up for a McDonald’s Job Fair in Canada

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer asked if Canada is doing okay these days…

Screen Shot 2023 08 12 at 5.50.56 PM This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am. A Huge Crowd of People Showed Up for a McDonald’s Job Fair in Canada

Photo Credit: TikTok

Is there something about McDonald’s in Canada?!

