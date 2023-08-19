‘This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am.’ A Huge Crowd of People Showed Up for a McDonald’s Job Fair in Canada
If you ask me, EVERY job is important and there’s no shame in working hard not matter what you do.
And that goes all the way from the CEO to the person who cleans the floors. Every person plays a crucial role in making a company work.
And a TikTok video showing a huge line of people waiting to get into a McDonald’s job fair in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada got people talking and highlighted how difficult it is for some folks in Canada to find work these days.
The caption to the video reads, “When you come for a McDonalds job fair and there’s like 300 people lined up down the street.”
The person who posted the video then added in their caption, “Its literally impossible to find a job here! This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am.”
@cshibz Its literallt impossible to find a job here! This was before the job fair even started. People must have been lined up since 7am #mcdonalds #jobfair #kitchenerwaterloo #kitchener #ontariocanada #canada ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
