Use Your iPhone To Decode The Warning Lights In Your Car
by Trisha Leigh
There’s not much that’s more frustrating than a mystery light appearing in your car and having to figure out what it means.
Sure, there’s your manual, but if your car is older or you bought it second hand, you may not have one.
The internet holds tight to some of those secrets, too.
Now, though, your iPhone can help – which will save you the trip to the auto stop (and probably a good amount of $$, too).
iOS 17 comes with a Visual Look Up that allows you to quickly figure out what’s wrong with your car – at which point you can decide whether or not you need a professional to fix it.
All you have to do (once you’ve got iOS 17) is take a picture of your car’s dashboard and then open it in the Photos app. If Visual Look Up is able to decipher what’s going on there will be a steering wheel icon below the image.
[iOS 17 Dev Beta 1] Visual lookup for Auto Symbols
by u/yahlover in iOSBeta
You just tap on it to find out more about your car’s ailments.
It’s as simple as that.
I’m kind of looking forward to the next time something like this pops up so I can check it out for myself.
As long as the fix isn’t too expensive.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · automobiles, cars, hack, iphone, science, single topic, tech, tips, top