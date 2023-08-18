‘We are having one incident every day, on average.’ Orcas Are Causing Even More Problems Because They Won’t Stop Attacking Boats At Sea
by Trisha Leigh
If you think the story of orcas attacking boats was something that happened a couple of times a month ago, I’ve got some news for you – they’re still at it.
A man called Rui Alves has been tracking the orcas and their attacks off the coast of the Iberian Peninsula, where incidents are increasing.
Iberian orcas are genetically distinct from all other orcas in the world and are critically endangered.
He posts his reports on a website, orcas.pt, and recently spoke with PBS about the trends he’s seeing.
“We are having one incident every day, on average, OK? There are days we have two or three.”
The attacks on ships are taking place in the Strait of Gibraltar. Alves says he hopes the information will help sailors make critical safety decisions.
“If you spread the word about something that happens in an area, people will avoid that area. Maybe they will keep the boat and say, ‘I don’t sail today because there are many orcas at that point. I will said tomorrow, or maybe I will go in another direction.”
No one knows for sure what’s causing the whales to attack, but most believe it’s due to a female called White Gladis. An integral part of the pod, she was injured by a boat rudder and may be encouraging the others to exact revenge.
Newsweek reported that many captains have begun arming their crews in order to defend their boats against the orcas, but some realize that, being humans are encroaching on her (their) territory, that’s probably not the best course of action.
I’m sure, however, that more people will turn to violence than not.
Because that’s what humans do…so I guess we’ll see how well that works against a pod of giant natural-born hunters.
