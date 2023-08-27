‘We should just knock off a Chick-fil-a sandwich.’ Why is McDonald’s Chicken Sandwich So Bad? The Guy Who Helped The Company Develop It Explained Why.
by Laura Lynott
Have you had one of McDonald’s new chicken sandwiches and have been left very disappointed? We now know why…
Chef Mike told how he was also on the team who “helped create a chicken sandwich” with a “sweet honey mustard sauce”.
But the people who owned McDonald’s franchises around the country wanted a “Chick-fil-a knockoff.”
They run a consumer taste test between the knockoff, Chef Mike’s honey mustard sandwich and another one.
The result?
His sandwich wins FIVE TIMES IN A ROW.
“My sandwich wins,” he proclaimed – claiming his version had won taste tests – yet HAD NOT BEEN USED IN THE END!!!
Then he went on to admit this was one of the “big reasons” why he wanted to “leave McDonalds,” adding: “Because I had no influence!”
He ended with saying: “That’s why the chicken sandwich is what it is today.”
It seems there could be a chicken war going on on those streets!
Some people think chicken sandwiches of old should make a come back!
We could have had a completely original sandwich with delicious honey mustard sauce… and we get a knockoff?
Typical corporate America…
