August 23, 2023 at 3:05 pm

‘What is this saying about how I view myself and other women?’ A Woman Shared A Warning About The Beginning Of ‘Barbie’ And How It Made Her Feel About Deserving Praise

by Matthew Gilligan

Barbie-mania is still in full effect and the blockbuster film has all kinds of people talking.

and a woman named Brittney shared a TikTok video where she talked about a detail from the film that stuck with her and she wanted to discuss with the world because she thinks a lot of people might have missed it.

In her video, Brittney said, “Just a warning about the beginning of the Barbie movie — when they’re accepting their awards, they don’t say, ‘thank you,’ they say, ‘I worked really hard for this and I deserve it.'”

She then added, “…And it will truly make you feel like you can walk through a wall!”

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Brittney said, “When I first heard Barbie say, ‘I’ve worked hard for this and I deserve it,’ I was a little taken back and kind of offended. Why didn’t they say ‘thank you?'”

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.02.26 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

She continued, “It hit me. OMG WAIT A DAMN MINUTE…WE DON’T HAVE TO SAY THANK YOU. *I DO* work hard for this and *I DO* deserve it. I caught myself experiencing my own internalized disempowerment and misogyny. If I’m committed to being a part of the solution, I need to make sure I am identifying where my own processes could use some empowerment!”

Brittney said she wanted to talk about the scene with her TikTok followers because, “I am a Latina business owner on a mission to increase the amount of women-owned and minority-owned businesses in the United States. I am also a single mom and a 34-year-old woman in a male-dominated workforce.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.02.36 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

Brittney also said, “Just go see it. Even if you feel like you’ll hate it for whatever reason. Look for the places you, like I, felt a moment of discomfort and ask yourself, ‘What is this saying about how I view myself and other women?’ I promise you’ll learn something. And that’s a WIN. For us. And all the girls that come after us.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.02.43 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@brittneygarciadumas New motto #barbie #barbiemovie ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

Here’s how people reacted.

One person thought this was amazing.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.02.53 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said they’re gonna use that line.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.03.01 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said this was their favorite part of the movie.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 12.03.10 PM

Photo Credit: TikTok

Whether you’re a man or a woman, always be okay with accepting praise and accolades.

But thank yous are always nice too.

