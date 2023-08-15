‘What’s it like being a woman?’ A Woman And Her Friends Saw “Barbie” And Then Immediately Got Heckled
Some people just can’t seem to handle when other folks are enjoying life and so they try to bring them down to their level.
And the best thing to do is to ignore them, keep smiling, and keep doing you!
And three young women who appeared in a viral TikTok video learned this lesson after a real a**hole decided to talk trash to them as they enjoyed a night out and took a picture in front of a Barbie movie poster.
The text overlay reads, “What’s it like being a woman? Being excited to dress up and watch Barbie with your girlfriends. Walking out of the theater feeling emotional and empowered and wanting to take a cute picture together in front of the Barbie poster.”
In the video, you can hear a male voice yell, “Y’all ugly as f**k.”
If you’re a woman, you’ve probably had to deal with a situation like this before and I think most of us can agree that this kind of behavior is rude, crude, and ignorant.
Check out the video.
@vannachauu “it is literally impossible to be a woman.” 🤗🤗🤗 #barbie ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish
What kind of man says this to ANYBODY, much less a bunch of young women?