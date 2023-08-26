August 26, 2023 at 2:44 pm

‘Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan.’ A Worker Reveals That People Take Money Out Of His Tip Jar To Complete Their Orders

by Matthew Gilligan

Some people, I tell ya…

They have no manners and they can be totally clueless!

And a young fella named Joey has to deal with a lot of this at his job so he decided to post a TikTok video where he talked about how some customers at his store treat his tip jar on the counter like a take-a-penny-leave-a-penny tray that you see at some stores.

Not cool!

Screen Shot 2023 08 18 at 12.04.46 PM Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan. A Worker Reveals That People Take Money Out Of His Tip Jar To Complete Their Orders

Photo Credit: TikTok

Joey’s video shows him lipsyncing the lyrics to a Pink song and mouthing the words.

Screen Shot 2023 08 18 at 12.04.57 PM Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan. A Worker Reveals That People Take Money Out Of His Tip Jar To Complete Their Orders

Photo Credit: TikTok

And his text overlay reads, “When a customer takes money from my tip jar to complete their total.”

His sarcastic caption says, “Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 18 at 12.05.06 PM Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan. A Worker Reveals That People Take Money Out Of His Tip Jar To Complete Their Orders

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@joeyfobear yeah, my tips are for you too, dylan. #fyp #foryoupage #fy #foryou #4u #fypシ #viral #trending #trend #xyzcba #comedy #joeyfobear ♬ TIK TOK MUSIC WORLD PINK – NEXT REMEDY

Now let’s see what people had to say about the video.

One viewer has a pretty good idea…

Screen Shot 2023 08 18 at 12.05.30 PM Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan. A Worker Reveals That People Take Money Out Of His Tip Jar To Complete Their Orders

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person had a pretty annoying customer ask about their tips.

Screen Shot 2023 08 18 at 12.06.25 PM Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan. A Worker Reveals That People Take Money Out Of His Tip Jar To Complete Their Orders

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker asked a question that’s on all of our minds…

Screen Shot 2023 08 18 at 12.06.37 PM Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan. A Worker Reveals That People Take Money Out Of His Tip Jar To Complete Their Orders

Photo Credit: TikTok

Customers… just please don’t do this. Ever.

