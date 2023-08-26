‘Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan.’ A Worker Reveals That People Take Money Out Of His Tip Jar To Complete Their Orders
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people, I tell ya…
They have no manners and they can be totally clueless!
And a young fella named Joey has to deal with a lot of this at his job so he decided to post a TikTok video where he talked about how some customers at his store treat his tip jar on the counter like a take-a-penny-leave-a-penny tray that you see at some stores.
Not cool!
Joey’s video shows him lipsyncing the lyrics to a Pink song and mouthing the words.
And his text overlay reads, “When a customer takes money from my tip jar to complete their total.”
His sarcastic caption says, “Yeah, my tips are for you too, Dylan.”
Take a look at his video.
@joeyfobear yeah, my tips are for you too, dylan. #fyp #foryoupage #fy #foryou #4u #fypシ #viral #trending #trend #xyzcba #comedy #joeyfobear ♬ TIK TOK MUSIC WORLD PINK – NEXT REMEDY
Now let’s see what people had to say about the video.
One viewer has a pretty good idea…
Another person had a pretty annoying customer ask about their tips.
And this TikTokker asked a question that’s on all of our minds…
Customers… just please don’t do this. Ever.