‘You guys are not gonna get your money back.’ Her Family Was Denied Jet Ski Rental Because Lack Of English Skills And Issued No Refund. So She Put The Company On Blast.
by Laura Lynott
Imagine trying to rent jet skis and leaving without them because you don’t speak English?!
Well, that’s one Texan-Venezuelan young woman’s claim!
This poster says her family holidayed in Florida and when they went to rent jet skis, they did NOT feel welcome!
And it’s heartbreaking to see this young woman get tearful at points.
The poster tells how she spoke English to rent the jet skis. But then she says a worker asked to speak to her family, who were the actual renters!
When she explains her family doesn’t speak English and she’ll be translating for them, this happened. “If they don’t speak English, they’re not going to be able to rent the jet skis.”
And to make matters worse – the woman claims the worker then said her family won’t be fully refunded!!!!
In the end some of the family were rented the jet skis because they confirmed they understood.
BUT the young woman’s grandfather and her family’s friend, she said, had to walk away empty handed!!! She claims this happened because they did not understand English.
Watch this video below to see what you think:
@uuul.02
I wanted to make this to bring awareness. It was very frustrating and humiliating to go through this and would not want anybody to go through the same. #jetski #destin H20 Destin X Jet Ski/Waverunner Rentals – Departing From Destin Harbor#greenscreen
Needless to say, people were HOT about this.
Some of them even called the place!
And another place even commented. Note that this is NOT the place her family had the issue.
So what happened? After calling the business SEVEN times they were able to get half their money back, so that’s good.
And while I can totally understand a business wanting to make sure that their equipment can be operated appropriately… the idea that they didn’t immediately issue a refund is insane.
Play stupid games, get stupid prizes.