‘You should smile more.’ People Share The Things They Wish Others Would Just Stop Saying
In general, I think the world could do with a lot less talking.
Specifically, these people have some things they wish others would stop saying, so maybe read through them and get on board.
Or not.
Any number of reasons.
“why are you so quiet”
…because I have nothing to say?
Or maybe I don’t want to talk to you?
Obviously.
That I’m “too young” to have so many health problems/chronic illnesses/etc.
Yeah, obviously.
None of your business.
I have essential tremor. Basically, my hands are always shaking.
People keep telling me that I should relax, I look stressed, they ask me if I have Parkinson disease, that I drink too much coffee, or they know a cure insert random esoteric practice, or they will make me smoke their home grown weed who will for sure stop the tremor.
But nobody ask me, simply, why my hands are shaking. I just want people, to be candid and be polite, and ask me what the reason of my tremors.
No one likes that.
My mother in law follows up every comment that she knows rubbed me the wrong way with “I’m only trying to help” or “I’m just saying”.
I mean…what are you gonna do.
“I hate the dentist!”
— am dentist ☹️
It’s that simple, eh?
“Just stop thinking about it” when I’m anxious af.
Oh thanks, never thought of that.
Godspeed.
Being told I’ll fail while trying to quit smoking.
4 days so far, I’ve got this.
Not at all helpful.
People giving advice to the (mentally) ill not grasping the concept of it has got to be one of my #1 annoyances. Also with certain disabilities. Oh you’re depressed? Just think positive! You have anxiety? Stop overthinking! You have CFS? Try some coffee, sleep and exercise!
Honestly feels a bit like telling someone with no legs if they’ve tried walking.
So what?
“It could be worse.” “There are people in a lot worse situation than you”
yeah and it could be better and there are people who have it a lot better too.
All they ever say.
“You just need a little more experience. Stick with it, you’ll get there someday.”
I’ve been stuck in what my industry considers an entry level job for 18 years, and every time I ask for advice on how to improve or advance out of this position, that’s all they ever say.
Mind your business.
Not to eat candy because I’m diabetic. I take medications and insulin to reduce my blood sugar. Sometimes, it goes too low.
Glucose tablets and gels taste like shit, so let me have my Snickers bar, please.
They know.
That I’m Ginger 😳🤯 honestly hadn’t noticed before.
Stop using that word.
That I am too sensitive.
People can joke about me, be rude to me, undermine my depression and anxiety. But if I stand up for myself or give them a taste of their own Medicine then I am sensitive.
If only.
That I need to eat more or exercise to grow taller.
I’m 19, not 9.
It’s not gonna work, buddy.
I’m 4’11” for life.
That’s not gonna do it.
That “I just need the right mindset to get healthier.”
After fighting my as of now incurable chronic illness for years and only getting worse, I’ve accepted that I will likely live out my days with it, since then I have gained some life quality back.
But people still insist that my health is bad due to lack of motivation.
Every day I’m in pain, and I keep living, keep doing things having experiences. If that is not motivation, then I don’t know what is.
They’re ready and waiting.
“You should smile more”
I’m a fairly peppy, extrovert when I’m out in public, but I’m a female, working in retail, so the second I don’t smile, some jackass always has to say something.
I mean, yeah.
Let’s all stop talking so much. Ok?