‘You’re not in this episode!’ A Firehouse Subs Employee Put Her Co-Workers On Blast For Showing Up On Their Days Off

by Matthew Gilligan

Why on Earth would anyone go to their place of business on their day off if they didn’t have to?

It blows my mind!

But, as the saying goes, people are strange…

And a Firehouse Subs employee put her co-workers on blast for stopping by to say hello on their days off.

Her TikTok video show two Firehouse Subs employees acting out the scenario.

The text overlay in the video reads, “When someone who’s not on the schedule shows up to say hi.”

And the audio in the video says “you’re not in this episode.”

Doh!

Get outta here!

Take a look at the video.

@fhsbowmanville Whatcha doing here? #firehousesubsbowmanville #firehousesubs #workplace #bowmanville #fhsbowmanville #manger ♬ You arent in this episode – Hunter Jenkins

Now check out what people had to say about this.

One person said they’re pretty familiar with this…

Another TikTokker said they did this yesterday…and it didn’t go well.

And this person said they just tell people to leave who pull this.

Stay away! Go do something fun! You don’t need to be here!

