10 Fun Riddles You Should Try To Figure Out Without Looking At The Answers

Hey, you!
It’s time to shake the cobwebs loose from that brain of yours and use it for the first time in a while because it’s riddle time!
See if you can figure out these 10 brain-busters and, if you can, you can look in the mirror and congratulate yourself on being a smarty-pants!
Get started now!
Okay, are you ready for the answer?
Let’s go!
1. How can the number four be half of five?
Answer: IV, the Roman numeral for four, which is “half” (two letters) of the word five.
2. I have keys, locks and space, but no rooms. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?
Answer: A keyboard.
3. What gets wet while drying?
Answer: A towel.
4. How many letters are in the alphabet?
Answer: There are 11 letters in the words “the alphabet.”
5. A is the brother of B. B is the brother of C. C is the father of D. So how is D related to A?
Answer: A is D’s uncle.
6. This belongs to you, but everyone else uses it.
Answer: Your name.
7. First, think of the color of the clouds. Next, think of the color of snow. Now, think of the color of a bright full moon. Now answer quickly what do cows drink?
Answer: Water.
8. First you eat me, then you get eaten. What am I?
Answer: A fishhook.
9. What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?
Answer: The letter “M.”
10. Which word in the dictionary is always spelled incorrectly?
Answer: “Incorrectly.”
Okay, so how did you do?