A Costco Shopper Said He Was Illegally Detained After He Wouldn’t Show His Receipt

by Matthew Gilligan

There have been a whole lot of viral videos lately that people have filmed inside Costco…and here’s another one to add to the pile.

A Canadian man shared a video on TikTok where he claimed that he was detained for not showing his receipt.

His text overlay reads, “Costco staff illegally detain us again over a receipt.”

The video showed the man being stopped by a Costco manager and an employee and asked for his receipt as he headed toward the exit.

He refuses to stop and says, “no, it’s already been talked about.”

As you probably know, Costco routinely checks the receipts of customers. The company’s website says, “It is standard practice at all our warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers exit our buildings.”

Maybe this guy is just starting unnecessary drama?

And he clearly said he was illegally detained “again” in his text overlay, so this was clearly not the first time he’s had issues at this store.

Hmmm…

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what people had to say.

One person said these are the rules…

Another person tried to make the argument that this has something to do with r**ial profiling.

And this TikTokker said all he was doing was standing up for himself.

Costco should really rethink this policy because they can’t detain anybody. In fact, they can’t touch anybody.

That’s the law. Don’t ever get it twisted.

